Probably a Live Show with Shannon Ford: Miracle Theatre

$35+

About This Event

Shannon Ford isn’t here to inspire you or help you better yourself in any way… but she can guarantee you’ll laugh.. either with her or at her. She covers everything from her year-long stint as a reality TV “villain” to pop culture to what happens when you have everything in your life going great and then the bottom drops out and you gotta figure it the fuck out. Buckle up and come along for the ride!

Date

Friday, August 25, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

