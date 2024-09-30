Private DC Tech Exec HH – Collin Smith Edition!

FEATURING THE RECENTLY ACQUIRED… …Collin Smith, CEO & Founder of ReachSuite.io, a full-funnel live Product Demo company ⏩Ok, so Collin wasn’t actually acquired – that’s illegal, but his company was acquired this summer by Consensus, the leading Enterprise Demo Automation solution. Come hear Collin recount his harrowing tale starting ReachSuite, pivoting, dodging and weaving as he built the tech product, and ultimately securing a successful exit. Also, if you want advice on impactful marketing tips that build an engaged audience, Collin has the deets. Ice cream, anyone? BENEFITS OF ATTENDING: So, yes, there are many tangible benefits… and here’s a sample: Close your investment round at our HH …yep! happened a couple months ago, $6K raised at our HH thanks to our roaming angels! 👼😇

Meet your exec peers – open talk, free advice, real friends. We've got it here.

Michael O. has money, money, money … gobs of it. He has a venture fund actively investing in tech companies. Last HH a c note was stuck to his shoes.

I've seen a skilled lawyer or two dispense FREE advice on avoiding critical mistakes as you build your company (note: reading this email does not establish a client / attorney relationship…anything you read here will most likely be incorrect at some point in your life.)

And more, and more, and more… DETAILS: 🗓️Date: Thursday, October 10

⏰Time: 6PM-8PM

👗Dress Code: No shirt, no shoes, no… yeah, you know the rest.

Be cool. This is not an event for building your sales pipeline. New business that occurs organically is awesome. Please respect the difference. Invitations are NOT transferable.

Refer to attendance eligibility below. Attendees must have a ticket to enter. Anyone interested in being considered for an invite should send an email to [email protected] . Mutual respect for all attendees.

Again, be cool. We’re all in this together. Discrimination or harassment won’t be tolerated.