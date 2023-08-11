Sunday, August 20, 2023

Print Lab

946 Grady Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Northern Virginia

Dairy Market in Charlottesville

Free with coupon code // $15

About This Event

Join us and create your own artwork and cards using unique stamps at our print lab! Play with patterns materials and color to curate something truly unique! Don’t forget to bring a friend too!

Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville.  Check out classes weekly.  For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.

EventswellnessSelf-CareEntrepreneurship

