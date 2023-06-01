Monday, June 26, 2023

Pride Yoga

1201 K St. NW, DC
Downtown

Eaton DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10+

About This Event

Beginning June 5th, Eaton Wellness Director Tara Aura and Great Energy Group will offer Pride-themed yoga classes as a part of their ongoing partnership series ‘Mindful Mondays’. Held on Monday evenings, the popular yoga class will feature music from celebrated Black LGBTQIA+ artists throughout the month of June. Today will feature music from Janelle Monáe. 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Monday, June 26, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Eaton DC
View Map