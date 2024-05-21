Pride Rewind

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Step back in time and celebrate 55 years of incredible progress made by the LGBTQ+ community at one of DC’s biggest retro-themed pride parties! Nostalgia meets celebration during this unforgettable night filled with multiple DJs spinning your favorite disco, Motown, 70s, 80s, 90s, pop hits, galactic lighting, vintage video games, electrifying live performances, and more!
Join us as we dance through the decades and create new memories under a cascade of bubbles and glow sticks!