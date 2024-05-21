Pride Rewind

Step back in time and celebrate 55 years of incredible ​progress made by the LGBTQ+ community at one of DC’s ​biggest retro-themed pride parties! Nostalgia meets ​celebration during this unforgettable night filled with multiple ​DJs spinning your favorite disco, Motown, 70s, 80s, 90s, pop ​hits, galactic lighting, vintage video games, electrifying live ​performances, and more!

Join us as we dance through the decades and create new ​memories under a cascade of bubbles and glow sticks!