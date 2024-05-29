Pride Pils Launch Party
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Pride Pils Launch Party

624 T Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle U Street

Right Proper Brewing Company

Once again we’re celebrating Pride in the 202 with the release of Pride Pils!

The 2024 design has been created and donated by the talented Chord Bezerra of District CO/OP.

Attendance is “FREE” but please RSVP via this Eventbrite or donating at the event to further support our non-profit partners SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. 100% will be donated. As always, DC Brau. Right Proper Brewing Company and Red Bear Brewing Co. will be donating all profit from the sale of this year’s Pride Pils to our non-profit partners.

More information about the can at PridePils.com

05:00 pm

Location

Right Proper Brewing Company
