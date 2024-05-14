The Washington Blade in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf are excited to announce the 5th Annual Pride on the Pier celebration during DC Pride in June 2024.

Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment.

The District Pier will offer a DJ, dancing and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

The Dockmasters Building will be home to a VIP experience with complimentary drinks and food during the duration of the event. Purchase tickets now at www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip.

Family fun for all ages.