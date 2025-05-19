Pride on the Pier 2025
Friday, June 6, 2025

101 District Square SW Washington, DC 20024

The Wharf - District & Transit Pier

About This Event

The Washington Blade in partnership with The Wharf are excited to announce the 6th Annual Pride on the Pier celebration during World Pride 2025 in June!

Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment.

The District Pier will offer a DJ, dancing and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

The Dockmasters Building will be home to a VIP experience with complimentary drinks and food during the duration of the event.

Date

Friday, June 6, 2025 03:00 pm

Location

The Wharf - District & Transit Pier
