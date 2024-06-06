Pride Happy Hour in National Landing

Join the National Landing Business Improvement District at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant on Wednesday, June 12, for a festive Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in honor of Pride Month.

Register to attend and receive a message with a secret code word to receive a drink on the BID. The code word will be sent the day before the event and redemption will be limited to one per person and to the first 100 people.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant on 23rd Street in Crystal City is Northern Virginia’s only LGBTQIA+ (and straight-friendly) bar, and is a beloved institution in the National Landing community. Freddie’s is an integral part of the cultural heritage of Arlington County and the broader DMV region. 🌈