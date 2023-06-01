Pride Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
Lyle'sMore details
Calling all Queens, Lyle’s very own Miss Leggs Benedict is returning to the stage and sashaying out for a performance to coincide with the Capital Pride Alliance’s Annual Pride Parade. Join Lyle’s for a Drag Brunch that has become an annual tradition. In addition to Miss Leggs’ show, look for bottomless cocktails and Lyle’s delicious brunch favorites on the menu.
InterestsDrag, Drag Queen, Cocktail, June, LGBTQ, Pride, Brunch, LGBTQ Notables
Share with friends