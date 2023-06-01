Saturday, June 10, 2023

Pride Drag Brunch

1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

Lyle's

Calling all Queens, Lyle’s very own Miss Leggs Benedict is returning to the stage and sashaying out for a performance to coincide with the Capital Pride Alliance’s Annual Pride Parade. Join Lyle’s for a Drag Brunch that has become an annual tradition. In addition to Miss Leggs’ show, look for bottomless cocktails and Lyle’s delicious brunch favorites on the menu.

DragDrag QueenCocktailJuneLGBTQPrideBrunchLGBTQ Notables

Saturday, June 10, 2023 11:00 am

Lyle's
