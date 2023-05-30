Pretty Pics Pool Party

Welcome to Vegas Meets DC-themed Epic Pool Party and Networking Event where like-minded business people will connect under the sunny atmosphere as their bare selves. No pun intended. Here you will experience a lifetime at our epic Sabatoge Saturdays events. Bottles and Models galore under the stars with a lit DJ, Celebrity Models Sexy Mermaid glistening and listening to the sounds of the photography flashes and EDM vibe. You will never experience anything like this anywhere else in the DMV.

This is way more than dinner and a show. This is a full-blown Vegas Experience!!!!

This is still a professional event for designers, makeup stylists, lawyers, bankers, investors, dancers, artists and partakers, and more just added some sexy pizzaz to it

Things to look forward to:

Celebrity Photographers

Media Outlets

Professional Dancers

Celebrity Models

Instagram Ladies

Exquisite Summer Vendors

Celebrity DJ Lanie B

Casino Style Buffet

Professional Mixologists

Custom VIP tables

Live Performances

Live Mermaid

First 10 Guests get in free before 4:30 pm. Must be at the door by 4:30 pm

Get your Early Bird tickets to avoid overwhelming attendees competing for your spot. Tickets start at $35 early bird and $50 for VIPs with free drinks.

Tables for Premium Bottles Start as low as $100

Photoshoot Specials Start at $60 plus free drinks

Vendors’ Early Bird Special Start at $125