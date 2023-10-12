Sunday, November 19, 2023

Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiSundayService

740 Water St SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Union Stage

$25-$40

About This Event

Praise Be! After 3 years, it’s time to put on your SUNDAY BEST for #PrettyBoiSundayService once again! Sunday Service is a nonreligious “church” service and community based celebration featuring DCs BEST Drag Kings! Join us on Sunday, November 19th at Union Stage for a #blessing from the Bois of Pretty Boi Drag and the #PrettyBoiChoir!

18+/ASL

Tags

Performing artsLive performancesLGBTQIA

Date

Sunday, November 19, 2023 01:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Union Stage
