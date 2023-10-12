Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiSundayService

Monday, October 16th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Decades in Music Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Union StageMore details
Praise Be! After 3 years, it’s time to put on your SUNDAY BEST for #PrettyBoiSundayService once again! Sunday Service is a nonreligious “church” service and community based celebration featuring DCs BEST Drag Kings! Join us on Sunday, November 19th at Union Stage for a #blessing from the Bois of Pretty Boi Drag and the #PrettyBoiChoir!
18+/ASL
InterestsPerforming arts, Live performances, LGBTQIA
NeighborhoodNavy Yard // Southwest Waterfront
Share with friends