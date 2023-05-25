Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiAfterDark

Come spend an evening with the Bois of Pretty Boi Drag! Every ticket comes with a special VIP bag full of exclusive After Dark swag and for the bold, “splash seating” is available for that personal, one-on-one interaction during the show. Come solo or bring a date (the more the sexier) and get ready to have an unforgettable night with DC’s sexiest drag kings. Seating is limited. Show will be ASL interpreted.

