Powerful Together: Self Defense Workout + Educational Panel
Sunday, January 26, 2025

Powerful Together: Self Defense Workout + Educational Panel

1325 5th St NE Suite H Washington, 20002 United States
Union Market

WØRK Fitness

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

This event raises donations for The Freedom Story and Survivor Alliance. Join us in raising awareness, supporting prevention programs, and empowering survivors. Engage in a self-defense workshop led by Sherman Abrams, followed by a boxing workout led by Monica Jones. Afterward, take part in an anti-trafficking educational session led by Erin Houston, Carter Quinley, and Julie Hicks.

Tags

fitness

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, January 26, 2025 01:00 pm

Location

WØRK Fitness
View Map