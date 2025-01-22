Powerful Together: Self Defense Workout + Educational Panel

Sunday, December 15th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
WØRK FitnessMore details
This event raises donations for The Freedom Story and Survivor Alliance. Join us in raising awareness, supporting prevention programs, and empowering survivors. Engage in a self-defense workshop led by Sherman Abrams, followed by a boxing workout led by Monica Jones. Afterward, take part in an anti-trafficking educational session led by Erin Houston, Carter Quinley, and Julie Hicks.
Interestsfitness
NeighborhoodUnion Market
