Friday, October 13, 2023

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

1101 Sixth St. SW, DC

Arena Stage

$56+

About This Event

When the Commander-in-Chief publicly calls his wife a "See You Next Tuesday," all H-E-Double Hockey Sticks breaks loose. In this searingly funny Broadway hit, POTUS follows how seven women of dramatically different backgrounds minimize the damage done by male arrogance and political posturing, in an endearing homage to the women who keep things running behind the scenes.

Date

Friday, October 13, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Arena Stage
