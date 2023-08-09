POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
NoMA Nights Free Concert Series
Alethia Tanner Park
Arena StageMore details
When the Commander-in-Chief publicly calls his wife a “See You Next Tuesday,” all H-E-Double Hockey Sticks breaks loose. In this searingly funny Broadway hit, POTUS follows how seven women of dramatically different backgrounds minimize the damage done by male arrogance and political posturing, in an endearing homage to the women who keep things running behind the scenes.
InterestsConcert, Artists, Performing arts, Comedy, Live performances
Share with friends