Pop-Up & Grow Weekend Market

Tickets are not required to come by to shop. Please prevent SCAMS by reporting anyone that attempts to sell you a ticket to visit Pop Up and Grow.

There are NO PETS allowed except for official service animals. They must be tagged to confirm they are a service animal. Any injuries or damage that occurs because of your service animal will be your responsibility.

A𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙚𝙧, 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙧, 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙚𝙧, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙?

𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙚𝙧, 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙧, 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙚𝙧, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙?

Join us at the Pop-Up & Grow! You design your space to align with your brand identity to make it inviting for potential customers. Several options available to assist in your business growth.

The Shops at Waldorf Center is opening a 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 indoor vendor market every weekend. Let us know if you would like to be a vendor! Food Trucks welcome. Classroom/Workshop Space Available for Small Groups.

Family Friendly performances and classes invited to join us during Pop-up event hours to entertain and engage with the community!

Only one direct sales consultant per company (i.e. Mary Kay, Paparazzi, Scentsy etc.) is allowed per event. If you have any concern regarding the availability of your company, please let us know before registering. There is no limit or restriction on the number of people that can be at your table/in your space.

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙋𝙤𝙥-𝙐𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙪𝙨! For details or more information contact [email protected]