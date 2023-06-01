Pop-Up Field Trip with Play Play DC

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
STABLE ArtsMore details
Join Play Play for happy hour at the New Eagle Creek Saloon featuring an evening of indoor and outdoor games, creative ways to meet new people, and dancing with sounds by DJ Honey. Play Play, DC’s queer, play community where we build authentic connections and reclaim our inner child through nostalgic, healing and intensely pleasurable play experiences.
InterestsPlay
Share with friends