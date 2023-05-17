Pop it for the Pups

Local DC dance instructors are hosting an hour-long VXN dance fitness class benefiting Praline’s Backyard Foundation. PBF’s mission is to provide temporary housing for pets of domestic violence survivors while the survivors are in transition to a new home. Many times this can be a barrier for survivors to leave, as they don’t want to leave their pet with an abusive partner, and don’t always have a pet friendly place to stay while looking for a permanent home. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to Praline’s Backyard Foundation.

The VXN Workout is a dance fitness format that uses commercial choreography, killer music remixes, and stage lighting so you can experience yourself as a performer. Our classes create an environment where you can experience an emotional release, mind-body connection, and a sense of community while burning anywhere between 500 to over 1,000 calories!