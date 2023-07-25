Poetry in the Parks

Want to learn more about eco-poetry?

Enjoy writing about nature, environmentalism and/or climate change?

Feel like you want to interact with nature, marinate, and be creative?

Come join fellow minds for an eco-poetry course in the parks! Any level of poetry experience is welcome.

This session will entail some history, writing, and sharing with nature. We would spend time strolling through nature and writing different structured poems for certain organisms, species, and/or landscapes. For example we will write a sonnet about environmentalism, a collective poem about Rock Creek, and/or sit under a Maple tree for 20 minutes to write haikus. The poems we create will be ecocentric and witty, grim, powerful, or funny. We will finish with a sharing session over cold drinks like cider and lemonade.

Please bring an open mind, pens/pencils, and a notebook.

The class will be in Rock Creek Park at Pierce Mill from 4-7 pm on August 27th.

Amelia is a nature loving poet who resides in Mt. Pleasant. She works as an environmental scientist at a non-profit and has been writing poetry for 10 years. She performs at open mics regularly and is working on publishing her first poetry book. She loves to share the spirit of eco-poetry with others in poetry groups and events around town.