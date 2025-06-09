Come set the mic on fire Sunday, June 22 at Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic! Grab your poems, music and songs, and join us at Station 3510 for a night of creativity and expression. Whether you’re a seasoned poet or just starting out, this open mic is the perfect opportunity to share your work with a supportive audience. Expect to share, experience and indulge in poetry and self-expression in an intimate setting surrounded by a gallery of diverse and unique art from local visual artists.

Indulge in free wine, food and enter a free raffle to win a prize!

This month’s feature poets are DC Natives: Brandon Douglas and Jenari!