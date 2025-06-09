Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic
Sunday, June 22, 2025

Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic

3510 Rhode Island Ave, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Hyattsville // College Park

Station 3510

Tickets are $10. Click the Eventbrite link or scan the QR code to find out more information and purchase tickets!

About This Event

Come set the mic on fire Sunday, June 22 at Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic! Grab your poems, music and songs, and join us at Station 3510 for a night of creativity and expression. Whether you’re a seasoned poet or just starting out, this open mic is the perfect opportunity to share your work with a supportive audience. Expect to share, experience and indulge in poetry and self-expression in an intimate setting surrounded by a gallery of diverse and unique art from local visual artists.

Indulge in free wine, food and enter a free raffle to win a prize!

This month’s feature poets are DC Natives: Brandon Douglas and Jenari!

Date

Sunday, June 22, 2025 04:00 pm
Doors open at 03:45 pm

Location

Station 3510
