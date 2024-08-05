Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic
Sunday, August 25, 2024

2118 8th St NW, Washington, D.C, District of Columbia 20001, US
U Street

Foundry Gallery

$10 online/$15 at the door

Introducing Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic!

Come out and indulge in a unique collaboration of local visual art and poetry! Grab your poems and join us at Foundry Gallery for an evening of warmth, passion, creativity and expression. Come view the current exhibition. Free wine and light refreshments will be served!

This is the final open mic for the 2024 summer season! Come join the closing celebration! All lovers of art, words and life are welcome!

Please reach out to the host at [email protected] or @amuchethepoet on Instagram if you have any questions.

Sunday, August 25, 2024 04:00 pm
Doors open at 03:45 pm

Foundry Gallery
