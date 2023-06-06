Plot Twist: Yoga in the Cemetery

Join the teachers of St. Mark’s Yoga Center for Plot Twist: Yoga at the Cemetery.

This Vinyasa yoga class will be accessible to yogis of all levels! We will move through postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. The Vinyasa practice is a moving meditation that helps create strength, freedom and fluidity in the body and mind!

Historic Congressional Cemetery is our host for the events. Pursuing a non-profit mission of community engagement, historic preservation, education, and environmental stewardship, Congressional Cemetery prides itself as a place where the community can come together to celebrate life.

This class is outdoors and weather dependent. We will cancel in the event of rain.