Please Bring Chips x Amparo: Ek’ Balam

Amparo @amparofondita and Please Bring Chips @pleasebringchips present: Ek’ Balam – a culinary journey inspired by the Riviera Maya.

This five-week pop-up runs Thursday through Saturday nights, March 23rd through April 22nd at 1320 (1320 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002) @thirteen20_dc Tickets available via https://www.exploretock. com/pleasebringchips/

Ek’Balam, meaning Star of the Jaguar in Mayan, is a highly regarded supernatural being in Mayan religion that guards milpas (cornfields) and villages.

Dining throughout Mexico has evolved beyond street food and taco carts to include some of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants. We aim to pay homage to the history of flavors and techniques that make Mexican cuisine complex and unique.

Utilizing local, seasonal ingredients and the highest-quality Mexican products, Amparo’s food is a reflection of the cuisine of contemporary Mexico, with a focus on its coastal regions and the family story of Chef Christian Irabién @christianirabien

Please Bring Chips is a Washington, D.C.-based catering and events company specializing in bespoke food and beverage service. 1320 by Please Bring Chips is a multi-purpose event space on H Street NE in Washington, DC, focused on food, beverage, art and community.