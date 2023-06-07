Play + Party Weekend

Come experience all the exciting action June 17-18 when JTCC hosts a Play & Party Tennis Weekend!

Featuring prize money and recreational tournaments, the USTA-sponsored event is also jam-packed with exciting off-the-court activities, including FREE yoga and fitness classes, Swing Vision accessible courts, and Wilson Racquet demo center where you can try the latest cutting-edge models.

A DJ, outdoor bar, and food trucks will also be on location during the event.

Tournaments are open to individuals of all ages and ability levels, with Singles and Doubles matches taking place Saturday and Sunday.

All tournament players will receive a Swag Bag.