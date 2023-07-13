Play Mondays at The Society Restaurant & Lounge

Friday, July 21st, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Barbie Yappy Hour with District Dogs!
metrobar DC
The Society Restaurant & LoungeMore details
The #1 Monday Game Night Party in the USA
ABSOLUTELY A REAL LIT NIGHT
At the All New sexy and vibrant Society Rooftop
Featuring the best social interactive games in a socially vibrant atmosphere
That Man Legend & DJ ETN spin Top-40 Afrobeats | Trap |Dancehall | Soca
Hosted by theee Mango Brown
Mondays are Fire!
Dance, Eat, Play and get lit! Play Mondays has a unique fun experience that stands out!
Special $8 Shots such as Henny & Cass | between 9pm-11pm for the Late Night Happy Hour
A Karaoke Happy Hour that transform into the hottest Monday Lit Night. Practice your slow wine!!
Kitchen is open until 12am
Traveling? Experience it yourself! A staple Landmark fun!
Win Cash Win Food Win Shots and more!
Group of 4 or more recommended | Made for friends.
Great for Birthdays or a night out with friends.
RSVP Strongly recommended! Limited Seating
Birthdays & VIP Call or Text 202-643-8845
Play Monday is the number #1 Social Game Show in the USA
21 + | Fashionable Attire
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink
Share with friends