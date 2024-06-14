Friday, July 26th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Medal Madness at Westpost
Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row)
Soussi RestaurantMore details
Plate & Pamper
Come join us for a delightful brunch at Soussi Restaurant for our Plate & Pamper event!
Tickets here:
https://www.thehighclasscbd.com/event-details/plate-pamper
Swag bags will be provided to all attendees.
Indulge in a delectable selection of Moroccan dishes while treating yourself to some well-deserved pampering. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, and enjoy some quality time with friends and loved ones. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event – reserve your spot now!
Brunch & hookah menu coming soon
https://www.soussidc.com
Live Performance by enchanting belly dancer
