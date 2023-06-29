Sunday, July 9, 2023

Plant Party

2315 Stewart Ave. Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring

The Urban Winery

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$55

About This Event

Create Your terrarium at The Urban Winery of Silver Spring!

In under 1 hour, the host will walk you step by step on how to create your very own succulent terrarium while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly; so no experience necessary! All materials will be provided.

You will also receive one complimentary glass of wine.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 9, 2023 11:00 am

Location

The Urban Winery
View Map