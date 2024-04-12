Planet Virginia Festival

Planet Virginia (formerly Fairfax Veg Fest)

April 21 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

NorthWest Federal Credit Union Parking lot, 200 Spring Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Fairfax Veg Fest has merged with the Planet Series to bring you Planet Virginia.

Expect everything the Fairfax Veg Fest has become famous for in addition to exciting Planet extras.

Same location! New attractions! Expanded exhibitors! So much more!

Speaker lineup!

• Event emcee Eric C Lindstrom (as The Skeptical Vegan)

• Opening remarks (Lisa DeCrescente): 10:00 – 10:15

• Dr. Neil Barnard, PCRM: 10:15 – 11:15

• Gene Baur, Farm Sanctuary:11:15 – 11:45

• Jane Demarines, Sustainable Earth Eating: 12:00 – 12:15

• Gwyn Whittaker, GreenFare: 12:15 – 12:45

• Sisters Serving U: 1:00 – 1:40

• Dr. T. Colin Campbell: 2:00 – 3:00

• Leanne Campbell: 3:15 – 3:45

• Dr. Kim Williams: 4:00 – 4:45

• Closing remarks (Lisa DeCrescente): 4:45 – 5:00

Want more information on the event? Please email us at [email protected].