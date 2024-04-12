Planet Virginia Festival
Sunday, April 21, 2024

Planet Virginia Festival

200 Spring Street, Herndon, Virginia 20170, US
Fairfax

Northwest Federal Credit Union

FREE admission; open to the public

About This Event

Planet Virginia (formerly Fairfax Veg Fest)
April 21 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
NorthWest Federal Credit Union Parking lot, 200 Spring Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Fairfax Veg Fest has merged with the Planet Series to bring you Planet Virginia.
Expect everything the Fairfax Veg Fest has become famous for in addition to exciting Planet extras.
Same location! New attractions! Expanded exhibitors! So much more!
Speaker lineup!
• Event emcee Eric C Lindstrom (as The Skeptical Vegan)
• Opening remarks (Lisa DeCrescente): 10:00 – 10:15
• Dr. Neil Barnard, PCRM: 10:15 – 11:15
• Gene Baur, Farm Sanctuary:11:15 – 11:45
• Jane Demarines, Sustainable Earth Eating: 12:00 – 12:15
• Gwyn Whittaker, GreenFare: 12:15 – 12:45
• Sisters Serving U: 1:00 – 1:40
• Dr. T. Colin Campbell: 2:00 – 3:00
• Leanne Campbell: 3:15 – 3:45
• Dr. Kim Williams: 4:00 – 4:45
• Closing remarks (Lisa DeCrescente): 4:45 – 5:00

Want more information on the event? Please email us at [email protected].

Date

Sunday, April 21, 2024 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Northwest Federal Credit Union
