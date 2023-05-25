Sunday, June 4, 2023

Planet Bethesda Festival

4600 Elm Street Bethesda, MD 20815
Bethesda

Elm Street Urban Park

Free

About This Event

Bringing Together the Best of Bethesda and Beyond!

Once again in 2023, Bethesda’s Food, Music & Fun Festival will bring together the best of the DMV area. Serving up dishes of their most cutting-edge, creative, and delicious plant-based foods. The 2nd Annual Planet Bethesda Food Festival will be held in conjunction with World Environment Day and a National Alternative Dairy Challenge celebration, plant-based pie eating contest, live entertainment by DJ Soul, an interactive Kid’s Korner, Curated Bier Garten, Canine Courtyard, Animal Ambassadors from Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary … and more!

Date

Sunday, June 4, 2023 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Elm Street Urban Park
