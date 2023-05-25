Planet Bethesda Festival

Bringing Together the Best of Bethesda and Beyond!

Once again in 2023, Bethesda’s Food, Music & Fun Festival will bring together the best of the DMV area. Serving up dishes of their most cutting-edge, creative, and delicious plant-based foods. The 2nd Annual Planet Bethesda Food Festival will be held in conjunction with World Environment Day and a National Alternative Dairy Challenge celebration, plant-based pie eating contest, live entertainment by DJ Soul, an interactive Kid’s Korner, Curated Bier Garten, Canine Courtyard, Animal Ambassadors from Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary … and more!