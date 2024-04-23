PLACES + SPACES by LOCATOR

LOCATOR blends electronic soundscapes and audio-reactive visuals with traditional cello playing to create an immersive experience.

The cello becomes a vessel of endless possibilities, morphing again and again through a whirlwind of looping, sampling, and live processing. LOCATOR channels imagination into a symphony of sonic bliss that transcends the ordinary. By drawing inspiration from a wide range of musical genres – from classical to jazz, from the avant-garde to the outer realms of experimental electronica – LOCATOR pushes the boundaries of what is possible and creates music that is both beautiful and thought-provoking.

Places + Spaces is a progression of the You Are Here series by Locator. As the band name eludes, the music is an exploration and celebration of location, place, and belonging.

The second in the You Are Here series, Places + Spaces shifts naturally between a listening room with a DJ and interactive projections to a concert space with dancers, immersive visual design, and live electronic cello music. The show is a complete visual and auditory delight that is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

APRIL 26

7:30 PM PRESHOW • 8 PM SHOW • 9-10 PM LISTENING ROOM/INTERACTIVE

APRIL 27

7:30 PM PRESHOW • 8 PM SHOW • 9-10 PM LISTENING ROOM/INTERACTIVE

APRIL 28

1:30 PM PRESHOW • 2 PM SHOW • 3-4 PM LISTENING ROOM/INTERACTIVE

Performers:

DANIEL FRANKHUIZEN, LEAD PRODUCER + CELLIST

TAL TOPF, ASSISTANT PRODUCER + VISUAL DESIGNER

Baya, DJ + LIGHTING DESIGNER

SOPHIE WITMER, DANCER + CHOREOGRAPHY

JULIANNA RAIMONDO, DANCER + CHOREOGRAPHY

JAMAL GRAY, DJ

Press kit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tbtg4jv4w6ghd8nnlu3jb/AO7Qec4MrrWkc_reFi5oa2M?rlkey=ei50bezx7leycl0qcwgd5iczw&st=749m3cu1&dl=0