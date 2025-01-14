Pivot to Power: Own Your Role and Lead!
Monday, January 27, 2025

Pivot to Power: Own Your Role and Lead!

Web Conference

What’s holding you back from becoming the leader you’re destined to be? At Pivot to Power, we empower ambitious individuals to break free from career stagnation, overcome self-doubt, and take bold steps toward transformational growth.

 

Are you ready to embrace your power and step into the leadership role you’re capable of? We are committed to providing a high-quality experience tailored to women and men who are serious about stepping into their power and making pivotal changes in their careers.

 

  • Live Coaching, Real-Time Support: Engage in bi-weekly, interactive coaching sessions where you receive immediate feedback and solutions tailored to your specific needs. No pre-recorded content—just live, dynamic guidance.

 

  • Powerful Network of Peers: Connect with a diverse community of ambitious individuals who share your drive for growth and leadership. Build relationships, share experiences, and support each other’s journeys.

 

  • Clarity and Confidence: Through guided coaching, you’ll develop the clarity to define your next career move, the confidence to pursue it, and the emotional resilience to succeed.

 

  • Leadership Skills for the Future: Learn how to navigate power dynamics, communicate effectively, lead diverse teams, and master the emotional intelligence necessary to thrive as a leader in today’s fast-paced environment.

 

  • Immediate and Long-Term Results: Walk away from each session with actionable insights you can apply immediately, along with long-term strategies for sustained growth and success.

 

Monday, January 27, 2025 12:30 pm

Web Conference