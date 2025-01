Paraíso is ready for Commanders fans! For dine-in, the Mexican favorite in Capitol Hill is offering “Playoff Pitchers” in:

Classic Margarita ($42 – serves 6),

Diablo Margarita ($50 – serves 6),

Passion Fruit Margarita ($50 – serves 6),

Hibiscus Margarita ($50 – serves 6).

They also have several to-go options including their “Gameday To-Go Taco Boxes” which are available to order here.

Those options include the: