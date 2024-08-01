Singles Mixer: Barkada Event Series
Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Singles Mixer: Barkada Event Series

1939 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Barkada Wine Bar

Pricing: $27.50

Come together to meet like minded singles over aperitifs and activities! 

Join us for an evening of socializing, wine, and fun at our Singles Mixer at Barkada Wine Bar. Sip and mingle with other singles in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere. Unwind with a glass of fine wine and the chance to meet new, like-minded individuals. Take advantage of exclusive food and drink specials, get to know one another over ice breaker activities and friendly competition games, and get ready to connect. Whether you’re looking for friendship, romance, or simply a great time, this event is the perfect opportunity to make meaningful connections. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening – reserve your spot now and raise a glass to new beginnings!

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 06:00 pm

Barkada Wine Bar
