Pisco Night

On, Thursday, September 28, the Peruvian embassy is holding an event for Pisco promotion in DC at the Ambassadors Residence. There will be 6 Pisco brands, and 7 great DC cocktail bars that utilize the spirit.

The bars:

Allegory, Amazonia, China Chilcano, Serenata, Michele’s, No Goodbyes, Seven Reasons

The brands:

Barsol, Caravedo, Macchu Pisco, Picasso, Logia, Suyo

In the afternoon (4-5pm), we will have a guided tasting/ presentation led by a representative from each producer showcasing what makes their Pisco unique, for trade and consumers.

Later afternoon/evening (5-8pm) we will transition to an event showcasing a craft cocktail from each of the bars we invited, no Pisco sours or versions of, but something new that consumers may not have tried before.

All members of trade and consumers are welcome to attend both events! We only ask that the attire is upscale casual as this event will be attended by members of both foreign and domestic government and that they RSVP to Claudia Tello at the Peruvian Embassy: [email protected]

There will be small bites passed and potential prizes to be won!