Exhibition Opening: Pioneer the Possible – Accelerating Green the Green Transition

In the face of climate change, what actions can we take to build a greener future? In our new exhibition, we highlight Sweden’s green transition. From achievements in sustainable transportation, production, energy, and green buildings, Pioneer the Possible: Accelerating the Green Transition displays how policymakers, industries, and researchers work together to come up with climate solutions.

Join us for our exhibition opening on March 22 and get inspired by innovative Swedish companies, universities, and local municipalities that are leading the way in their respective fields. Together, we can pioneer the possible.



The exhibition is produced by the Swedish Institute in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Washington, D.C.