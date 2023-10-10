Pinot Social: Walk-Around Wine Tasting

Calling all wine lovers! We’re gathering the best of the best in DC wine distributors to share some of our favorite wines made from grapes in the Pinot family. This includes Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Meunier, and many more to explore on October 22nd.

As always, we’re breaking this thing into two sessions (12-2 pm and 3-5 pm) with six stations and unlimited tasting within your designed time slot. For $45 per person, taste your way through all 30 wines at your own pace, and gain access to our fabulous Pinot Party sale! Enjoy the security of trying before you buy with some rare pricing on all bottles, and have a fun-filled fall day while doing it. Secure your preferred time slot today, and let’s get tasting!