Member Price: Free Learn More

Prepare to unleash your inner artist and mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts at Pinot & Paints! Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or simply enjoy a good glass of Pinot, this event is designed to tantalize your taste buds and spark your creativity.

With each ticket you’ll receive admission to the event, one complimentary drink, access to a cash bar, and all the supplies you’ll need for this expert-led painting class.

Don’t miss this chance to swirl, sip, and paint your way through a vibrant atmosphere of creativity and community!