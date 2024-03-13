Pinot & Paints
Saturday, April 13, 2024

Pinot & Paints

2455 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria VA
Alexandria

Carlyle Crossing Plaza

$20 (Now - March 20) $25 (March 20-April 6) $30 (April 6-April 13)

About This Event

Prepare to unleash your inner artist and mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts at Pinot & Paints! Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or simply enjoy a good glass of Pinot, this event is designed to tantalize your taste buds and spark your creativity. 

With each ticket you’ll receive admission to the event, one complimentary drink, access to a cash bar, and all the supplies you’ll need for this expert-led painting class. 

Don’t miss this chance to swirl, sip, and paint your way through a vibrant atmosphere of creativity and community!

Date

Saturday, April 13, 2024 11:00 am

Location

Carlyle Crossing Plaza
