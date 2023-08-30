Pinot & Paints at Carlyle Crossing

Prepare to lift your glass and enhance your artistic abilities at our Pinot & Paint event at Carlyle Crossing. Delight in an array of wine, seltzer and beer selections (along with a complimentary drink), while you and your soon-to-be-Picasso companions partake in a guided painting session led by experts from Happy Trees Entertainment. All necessary art materials will be provided for your convenience.

(Van) Gogh on ahead + RSVP now to join in on the fun.