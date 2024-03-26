Pink on the Pier Runway Show

Join us for a mesmerizing finale to the Cherry Blossom season at ‘Pink on the Pier’ – a breathtaking runway show set against the picturesque backdrop of National Harbor’s waterfront.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 4pm to 7pm, immerse yourself in a world of fashion and elegance as designers showcase their stunning collections overlooking the serene waters.

VIP guests will be treated to an exclusive experience, seated on the runway with unparalleled views, and indulging in an hour of open bar while staying cool under their choice of a stylish parasol or a chic fan. General admission is available and includes access to the bar, and standing room ensuring no one misses out on the excitement.

Prepare to be dazzled as fashion meets nature in this unforgettable event, celebrating the beauty of cherry blossoms and the glamour of high fashion. Mark your calendars for ‘Pink on the Pier’ – where style, sophistication, and scenic vistas converge for an evening of pure enchantment.