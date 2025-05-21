PIER DANCE: WorldPride Tea Dance at the Wharf
Sunday, June 8, 2025

PIER DANCE: WorldPride Tea Dance at the Wharf

101 District Square SW, Washington D.C, VA, 20024

The Wharf DC

Celebrate World Pride Weekend in Washington, D.C., at the iconic PIER DANCE: PRIDE TEA DANCE AT THE WHARF – the official afterparty of the World Pride Music Festival!

Join us on Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 2 PM to 10 PM, as we transform the stunning waterfront at The Wharf into a vibrant, high-energy dance experience featuring world-class talent. Get ready to dance under the open sky with unforgettable DJ sets from Sofi b2b LP Giobbi (The Lab), AltegoMatt Suave and Ryan McClure.

LGBTQIA

Sunday, June 8, 2025 02:00 pm

The Wharf DC
