Official Fray Event

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Pickleball Tournament at Carlyle Crossing

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northern Virginia

Carlyle Crossing Plaza

$20 for a beginner team of two // $30 for a competitive team of two

About This Event

Calling all pickleball enthusiasts! Take a swing at Carlyle Crossing’s Pickleball Tournament on Sunday, August 6. Participate in raffles + giveaways and enjoy complimentary juices, smoothies + healthy snacks to keep your energy up! Check out pickleball demonstrations from experts + local retailers showcasing paddles, balls, nets + more.All ages + skill levels are welcome.

Date

Sunday, August 6, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Carlyle Crossing Plaza
