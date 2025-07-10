Pickleball Pickup Play at #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District

Saturday, September 6th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
Official Fray Event
DC Fray is offering Volleyball Pickup Play at #Fraylife Rec at the Bridge District!
When is pickup play?
This session takes place on Sunday, July 13th from 10am-12pm
Additional sessions:
Who can come to pickup play?
Anyone who registers using the “register here” button on the top right of the screen. Must be 21+ years old to register
What is Pickleball Pickup Play?
Remember the days you used to play pick up and wouldn’t know who your teammates were until you got there? This is exactly that!
Where is Pickup Play?
Volleyball Pickup Play will take place at #Fraylife Rec at the Bridge District located at 633 Howard Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
How much does it cost?
Fraylife+ Members = FREE
Non-Fraylife+ Members = $10
