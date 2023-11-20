PHX Fray’s Jingle Bell Bar Hop
Saturday, December 9, 2023

PHX Fray’s Jingle Bell Bar Hop

Greenwood Brewing (Location #1): 922 N 5th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Downtown Phoenix

Fray Captains - $20 // GA (11/17 - 12/1) - $25 // Late Bird (12/1-12/9) - $30 // Day of - $40 // Group Rate (add-on 3 or more tix) - $20 for each additional person (minimum of 6)

About This Event

Make this the hoppiest of holidays with our festive bar crawl! 

 

Deck the halls and celebrate the season with Fraylife members all across the valley as we explore 5 of the top breweries and bars in Downtown Phoenix. Each ticket comes with entry to the Jingle Bell Bar Hop as well as a free drink at each location, including: 

  • Greenwood Brewing 
  • Teddy’s Preserve 
  • BARCOA Agaveria 
  • LOCATION 4
  • LOCATION 5 

Must be 21+ to participate. Discounts available for PHX Fray captains and groups. Ugly sweaters and holiday attire encouraged!

Date

Saturday, December 9, 2023 01:00 pm

Location

Downtown Phoenix
