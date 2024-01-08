Phillips after 5: Love Is in the Air

Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Friends' Mixer
MONKO Dispensary
The Phillips CollectionMore details
Invite people you love to The Phillips ! Sing your heart out with The Regular & District Karaoke, try cocktails with Oishii Farms strawberries and sweet treats from The Chocolate House, jam to indie band Broke Royals, and make friendship bracelets.
IMAGE: Louis Faurer, New York, N.Y., c. 1949 (1949/printed later), Gelatin silver print, 14 x 11 in., The Phillips Collection, Gift of Leo and Nina Pircher, 2014
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
