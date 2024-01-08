Phillips after 5: Love Is in the Air
Thursday, February 1, 2024

Phillips after 5: Love Is in the Air

1600 21st Street, NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Dupont Circle

The Phillips Collection

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Registration Open / In-Person $20. Members are always admitted free, no reservation needed. Food and drinks for sale. ID check for alcohol purchases.

About This Event

Invite people you love to The Phillips ! Sing your heart out with The Regular & District Karaoke, try cocktails with Oishii Farms strawberries and sweet treats from The Chocolate House, jam to indie band Broke Royals, and make friendship bracelets.

IMAGE: Louis Faurer, New York, N.Y., c. 1949 (1949/printed later), Gelatin silver print, 14 x 11 in., The Phillips Collection, Gift of Leo and Nina Pircher, 2014

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, February 1, 2024 05:00 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

Location

The Phillips Collection
View Map