Phillips after 5: Love Is in the Air

Invite people you love to The Phillips ! Sing your heart out with The Regular & District Karaoke, try cocktails with Oishii Farms strawberries and sweet treats from The Chocolate House, jam to indie band Broke Royals, and make friendship bracelets.

IMAGE: Louis Faurer, New York, N.Y., c. 1949 (1949/printed later), Gelatin silver print, 14 x 11 in., The Phillips Collection, Gift of Leo and Nina Pircher, 2014