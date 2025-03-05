Petalpalooza®
Saturday, April 5, 2025

Petalpalooza®

The Yards Park, 355 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003, United States

Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard Metro (Dept of Transportation Exit)

About This Event

Celebrate spring at Petalpalooza®, for a full day of live music and engaging activities!

This day-long all-ages celebration brings art, music, and play to multiple outdoor stages, interactive art installations, a cashless beverage garden, family-friendly hands-on activities, roaming entertainers, and more, all along the banks of the Anacostia River. The evening is capped by the dazzling choreographed Official National Cherry Blossom Festival Fireworks show set to music starting at 8:30 PM.

This event is FREE and fun for all ages.

Times and activities are subject to change.

