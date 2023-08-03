People and the Planet Opening Reception

People and The Planet is a juried exhibition that invited artists to think about our world and the humanity within it—how humans interact with the earth and all of its inhabitants. Artists were encouraged to submit pieces that explore: environmental & social issues, human interactions with nature, travel, climate change, natural materials & resources, population & development, Indigenous perspectives, changing landscapes, connections to the land, new discoveries, and more. This dynamic exhibition, featuring artists from Washington, DC, 26 states, plus Canada and Japan, will be on view at Touchstone Gallery from August 2-27, 2023.