Saturday, June 24, 2023

Pedals and Pints

3800 Wheeler Ave. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Handy Bikes

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

We have teamed up with our neighbors on Wheeler Avenue, Handy Bikes, to bring you Pedals ‘N’ Pints. So, come out for a 9:45 a.m. ride every fourth Saturday of the month, for the long ride. We’ll leave from Handy Bikes and return to the brewery just as the Tasting Room opens. We will tackle about 30-miles round trip at about a 14-16 mile / hour pace. You’ll work up a thirst and return to plentiful brews.

 

Tags

fitnessFood + Drink

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 24, 2023 09:45 am

Location

Handy Bikes
View Map