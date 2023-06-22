Pedals and Pints

We have teamed up with our neighbors on Wheeler Avenue, Handy Bikes, to bring you Pedals ‘N’ Pints. So, come out for a 9:45 a.m. ride every fourth Saturday of the month, for the long ride. We’ll leave from Handy Bikes and return to the brewery just as the Tasting Room opens. We will tackle about 30-miles round trip at about a 14-16 mile / hour pace. You’ll work up a thirst and return to plentiful brews.