Pebble to Pearl: Happy Hour Concert Series

Official Fray Event

Thursday, July 25, 2024

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

The Plaza at Carlyle Crossing

Free

About This Event

Get ready to groove all summer long! 🎶☀️

Join us for the return of our Happy Hour Concert Series every other Thursday evening at Carlyle Crossing Plaza. Get ready for live music from talented local bands, lawn games, delicious food & drinks, local retailers, and a cash bar to keep the good times flowing.

Bring your friends and family for a memorable night filled with plenty of summer vibes. Don’t miss out on the following performances:

Fray eventsLive MusicLive performances

Date

Thursday, July 25, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

The Plaza at Carlyle Crossing
