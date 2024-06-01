Friday, June 21st, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Emma G: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
Colby’s Dogcare & SpaMore details
🎉🐾 Join us for the Colby’s Annual Paws & Pride Parade! 🌈🐾
Proud Pup Parents and Fabulous Fur Friends, join us for a tail-wagging good time, where we celebrate our love for our pups and pride for our community in one joyful, colorful event!
📅 Date: Saturday, June 8th
🕒 Time: 10am to 12pm, with the parade at 11am
📍 Location: 2nd & L St NE (outside Colby’s)
Event Highlights:
🌈 Fundraising for smyal
✨Costume contest for pups
📸 Pride-themed Photo booth
🐾 Special treats and goodies for pups
🏅 Prizes for the best-dressed!
Whether you have a tiny terrier or a grand golden retriever, all are welcome to join in the fun. Spread the word, bring your friends, and let’s make this a parade to remember!
🐶🌈 Let’s march, bark, and celebrate love! 🌈🐶
With Paws and Pride,
Colby’s Dogcare & Spa